A 34-year-old woman from Malawi, Hashra Stella Chadza, is urgently seeking financial assistance for critical surgery after being severely injured in a car accident.

In April 2023, Hashra was involved in a serious head-on collision near Lomola bus bay on the Thyolo/Mulanje road, leaving her with a broken femur, tibia, and deep cuts to her knee.

Initially treated at Thyolo District Hospital, Hashra was later transferred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QUECH) in Blantyre, where she underwent several surgeries, including femur nailing and skin grafting.

Despite initial care, her recovery was complicated by a bacterial infection, which worsened over time.

Doctors recommended further treatments, including physiotherapy and the use of a knee brace. By October 2023, however, her fractures showed no signs of healing, and doctors suggested additional surgery such as bone grafting and knee fusion.

Due to limited medical resources in Malawi, Hashra was referred to Zambia for further treatment. After undergoing a knee replacement and implant removal there, she returned to Malawi, but her condition continued to deteriorate.

In May 2024, another infection was discovered, prompting a change in treatment plans. Now, Hashra has travelled to India for more advanced medical care.

Doctors at Yashoda Hospital in India have confirmed that her infection has spread and will require a complex two-stage surgery. The total cost of the treatment is $17,800, of which she has already paid part, but she still needs $12,100 to cover the remaining expenses.

Having already spent nearly two years battling health complications and medical bills, Hashra is calling on kind-hearted individuals to help cover the remaining cost of her surgery. “Any help, no matter how small, will make a huge difference,” she said. “I’ve been through so much, and I’m determined to recover, but I need support to make it happen.”

Her story highlights the struggles faced by patients in Malawi and nearby countries, where access to specialized medical treatments is often limited.

Hashra’s plea for assistance underscores the vital role that community support plays during times of crisis.