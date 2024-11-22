The Regional Immigration Office North has reported a steady decline in the number of foreigners arrested for breaking immigration laws over the past three years.

According to official statistics, 674 arrests were made in 2022, dropping to 603 in 2023. As of November 21, 2024, only 234 arrests have been recorded.

Despite the decline, the department has deported 320 individuals this year for offences such as illegal entry, overstaying visas, and violating permit conditions.

Speaking on the matter, Regional Immigration Office spokesperson Francis Chitambuli emphasized the department’s commitment to ensuring adherence to immigration laws.

“We continue to enforce the law diligently to maintain order and protect our borders. The reduction in arrests shows that our efforts to educate and monitor compliance are yielding results,” he said.

Chitambuli further urged foreigners to respect immigration rules and processes, warning that violations will be met with decisive action.

Even though the office has the number has been reduced a bit, Irrigal Immigrants continue flocking to Malawi.

Despite a slight reduction in numbers, illegal immigrants are still coming to Malawi.

On Thursday, November 21, 2024, a court in Mzuzu sentenced 23 Ethiopian nationals for entering the country illegally. The group was arrested on November 16, 2024, in Choma.

Sixteen adults were sentenced to four months in prison, while seven minors received one-month sentences.

After serving their time, all will be deported.