Malawi has received high praise for its efforts to include women in critical climate change decision-making roles, with international organizations highlighting the country’s progressive stance on gender and climate justice at COP29.

Women Engage for a Common Future (WECF), a key partner of the United Nations Environment Programme (UNEP), lauded Malawi for its exemplary approach to empowering women in climate action.

The commendation came during a prize presentation ceremony on the sidelines of COP29 in Baku, where Malawi was recognized for its efforts to ensure women’s leadership in addressing climate challenges.

Deputy Secretary to the President and Cabinet, Janet Banda SC, expressed gratitude on behalf of the government, acknowledging the importance of women in climate action.

“In a bid to empower women, His Excellency Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera, President of the Republic of Malawi, launched the Women in Climate Action Network in 2021 to ensure that women take charge of issues that affect them most,” Banda said. “This initiative is a clear sign of our commitment to gender equality and climate resilience.”

Sascha Gabizon, the Executive Director of WECF, emphasized that sustainable development and climate action cannot succeed without integrating gender equity. She noted that Malawi’s representation of women at COP29 reflected a deep recognition of women as crucial agents of resilience and innovation in the fight against climate change.

Gabizon also highlighted the organization’s work in empowering women through hands-on training and sustainable entrepreneurship.

She cited a notable example from Mozambique, where WECF trained the first five female swim teachers and lifeguards, and certified the first female scuba divers in the region. This initiative led to the establishment of a women-led mussel aquaculture cooperative, which has created economic opportunities and supported local communities.

During the conference, Malawi’s Vice President, Dr. Michael Biziwick Usi, underscored the importance of the country’s delegation representing the interests of Malawians at COP29.

His comments reflected Malawi’s commitment to ensuring that its people, especially women, are active participants in shaping global climate policies.

The 29th Conference of the Parties (COP29) is an annual gathering of United Nations member states focused on addressing the global climate crisis. Held in Baku, Azerbaijan, this year’s summit provided a platform for nations to negotiate solutions for climate change mitigation, adaptation, and financing.

Malawi’s increasing recognition at international climate forums underscores the nation’s growing leadership in promoting gender equality and climate resilience, setting an example for other nations to follow in the push for a more sustainable and equitable future.