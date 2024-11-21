The Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has announced an immediate ban on the purchase of petrol in jerrycans or drums from any fuel service station across the country.

This decision, effective immediately, aims to support fuel importers in restoring the security of fuel supply as quickly as possible.

In a statement, MERA warned that any fuel service station found selling petrol in jerrycans will face immediate suspension of its operating license. The regulatory body urged the public to report any instances of illegal fuel trading practices to MERA.

This move is the latest attempt to address the ongoing fuel crisis in Malawi, which has caused widespread disruptions and concern among citizens. By banning the sale of petrol in jerrycans, MERA hopes to prevent hoarding and ensure a more equitable distribution of fuel across the country.

The public has been advised to cooperate with the new regulations and report any instances of non-compliance to MERA. The ban will remain in place until further notice, as MERA continues to work towards restoring stability to the fuel market.