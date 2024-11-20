Airtel Africa, in partnership with the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF), has achieved a significant milestone in its efforts to transform education across Africa.

The partnership, launched in 2021, has successfully connected over 1,500 schools to the internet, trained 17,000 teachers, and reached nearly a million learners with quality digital education resources across 13 African countries.

In Malawi, the partnership has connected 17 schools to the internet, with plans to connect 10 more by December 2024. To date, 18,800 students from government schools across the country have benefited from the initiative.

Taldar: We want to transform lives.

Airtel Africa CEO, Sunil Taldar, highlighted the impact of the partnership, stating, “Our mission is to transform lives, and through our collaboration with UNICEF, we are witnessing the profound impact that connectivity and digital resources can have on Africa’s children and teachers.”

Airtel Malawi’s Acting Managing Director, Abdul Shaik, emphasized the positive impact of the project on learners and teachers in Malawi, citing improved pass rates in national examinations at benefiting schools.

Shaik noted that advancing digital learning in government schools is cultivating a culture of inclusivity, preparing learners for the future, and ensuring that no child is left behind.

Airtel Malawi is currently working with UNICEF and the Ministry of Education to conduct capacity-building sessions with teachers from the benefiting schools to enhance their ICT skills.

The Airtel Africa-UNICEF partnership is part of Airtel Africa’s $57 million commitment to support the development of education and bridge the digital divide for vulnerable children in remote communities.

Since its launch, the partnership has prioritized the accessibility of online learning resources, including zero-rated educational platforms and teacher training, to support equitable learning opportunities for children in Africa.

The Airtel Africa-UNICEF partnership is transforming education in 13 African countries, including Congo B, Democratic Republic of Congo, Gabon, Kenya, Madagascar, Chad, Niger, Nigeria, Rwanda, Tanzania, Uganda, and Zambia.