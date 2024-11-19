Despite failing to qualify for the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), the Football Association of Malawi (FAM) is optimistic about the future of the national team, the Flames.

FAM President Fleetwood Haiya expressed his sentiments after hosting a dinner for the team at Golden Peacock in Lilongwe, following the team’s convincing 3-0 victory over Burkina Faso on Monday in Lilongwe.

Although the win came too late to salvage the team’s AFCON qualification hopes, Haiya is of the view that it served as a testament to the team’s growth and potential.

Haiya: Bravo Flames!

“A special shout out to the team for finishing the group stage on a high though we didn’t qualify but the future looks bright,” said Haiya.

The FAM president emphasized that the dinner was aimed to encourage the team to work harder in their next assignments which include, the World Cup Qualifiers against Namibia and Tunisia in March 2025.

Haiya’s positive outlook is a testament to the team’s growth and potential. As the Flames look to the future, they will undoubtedly draw inspiration from their recent performance and strive to improve in their upcoming endeavours.

The Flames had a tough AFCON qualification campaign, losing all but two of their matches. Their only points came from a draw against Burundi last week and the recent win over Burkina Faso.