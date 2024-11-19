In a scathing rebuke to opposition parties, the Umodzi Party (UP) has come in defence of the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) against claims that it is being manipulated by the governing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) to influence the 2025 elections.

According to a press statement signed by its president, Thomas Wezzie Kaumba, these allegations, perpetuated by opposition parties, aim to discredit the MEC and undermine the democratic process. However, the Umodzi Party asserts it will not stand idly by while the integrity of the institution is attacked.

“We view these allegations as baseless and unfounded,” Kaumba stated. “We emphasize the need for all political players to prioritize national unity and development instead of propagating unsubstantiated accusations.”

The Umodzi Party reaffirms its commitment to supporting transparent and credible electoral processes, encouraging stakeholders to focus on constructive contributions to Malawi’s democratic and developmental agenda.

The party has urged the MEC to continue upholding electoral laws for the country’s benefit.

This development follows concerns raised by opposition parties about MEC Chairperson Annabel Mtalimanja and Chief Elections Officer Andrew Mpesi, who they claim have alleged affiliations with the MCP that undermine the commission’s impartiality.