Renowned Malawian fashion designer Lilly Alfonso has been recognized with the prestigious Legacy of Style Award at the 2024 Africa’s Women Wealth Builders Awards, held in South Africa.

This esteemed accolade celebrates Alfonso’s outstanding contributions to fashion and her role as an international ambassador for Malawian creativity and style.

Alfonso’s career has seen her showcase her designs at numerous renowned fashion events, including the Mercedes Benz Fashion Week in Rwanda in 2022, among others.

Her collections, celebrated for their elegance and cultural resonance, have garnered global acclaim, making her a beacon of Malawian artistry on the world stage.

The event, which took place over the weekend, honoured a lineup of remarkable women, including Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma and Susan Tatah—a leader, philanthropist, and founder of Africa We Want Network (TAWWN). Pan African TV served as the event’s host, while Martha Namunjebo Tilahun was also among the distinguished honorees.

The Africa’s Women Wealth Builders Awards, organized by SheMillionaire, aims to empower women to achieve financial independence, recognizing female pioneers and visionaries across various industries. This year’s event highlighted the tremendous impact of women in reshaping Africa’s future.

In her acceptance speech, Alfonso expressed gratitude for the recognition and shared her passion for empowering others. “This award is a testament to the beauty of our culture and the importance of sharing our stories through fashion,” she remarked.