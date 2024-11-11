The Department of Monument and Culture has reaffirmed the government’s commitment to take over the management of Mpumulo wa Bata, the mausoleum of former President Professor Bingu wa Mutharika, located in Thyolo.

Dr. Lovemore Mazibuko, Director of the Department, indicated that while the government remains dedicated to the cause, the Mutharika family has not yet responded to the request.

President Lazarus Chakwera first proposed the government’s interest in managing the mausoleum nearly two years ago, tasking the Department of Monument and Culture with drafting a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU).

However, the process has stalled, awaiting a formal response from the Mutharika family, which has so far remained silent on the matter.

Dr Mazibuko explained that managing the mausoleum would allow the government to ensure the proper maintenance and preservation of Mpumulo wa Bata, emphasizing the site’s importance as a national heritage.

“We believe this is a significant national monument, and the government is keen on preserving it for future generations to recognize the legacy of the late president,” Mazibuko remarked.

Adding to the discussion, Lost His History Foundation executive director Conleth Chilenje suggested that the matter could be resolved through high-level mediation, emphasizing the need for both sides to understand the mausoleum’s symbolic importance.

“Bingu was not only a family figure but a national one,” said Chilenje, underscoring the broader impact of his legacy on Malawi’s history.

Professor Bingu wa Mutharika, who served as Malawi’s President until his passing in April 2012, was laid to rest at Mpumulo wa Bata alongside his late wife, Ethel, who died in 2007.

The mausoleum, designed and constructed under his supervision, stands as a tribute to his personal and political life, which left a lasting impact on the country.

As Malawi awaits a response from the Mutharika family, discussions continue around the significance of national monuments and the need to balance respect for family wishes with the desire to honour historical figures.

Should the government successfully manage the mausoleum, Mpumulo wa Bata could become a central heritage site, drawing visitors from across the country and beyond to reflect on Malawi’s history and leadership.