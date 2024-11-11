Malawi’s Vice President, Michael Usi, announced he won’t attend the United Transformation Movement (UTM) party’s convention set for November 17, 2024, in Mzuzu.

Usi, who leads UTM, explained that he wants to stay away from decisions made by the party’s National Executive Committee (NEC) before the convention. He believes some of their actions go against party rules.

Usi said that as Vice President, he can’t be part of a process that breaks party rules, because that would make him partly responsible.

He worries that if he supports actions against party rules, people might doubt his commitment to following the country’s Constitution.

“I didn’t submit my nomination papers because I don’t want to be part of unnecessary conflicts.”

He raised several issues with the NEC, such as trying to change the party’s rules without following proper steps, changing the delegate list, and holding the convention without the necessary local and regional meetings beforehand.