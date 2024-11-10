Police in Dowa have arrested two refugees of Burundian and Rwandan Nationals for allegedly being found in possession of a firearm and five rounds of ammunition without a licence.

The suspects, identified as Njenda Tembo, 44, Burundian, and Abasi Barakatu, Rwandan, 52, were arrested on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at Dzaleka Refugee Camp in Dowa District.

Acting on a tip-off from well-wishers on November 8, 2024, police officers from Dowa and Dzaleka conducted a follow-up operation.

They found the suspects in possession of the firearm and ammunition.

The suspects were arrested, and the firearm and ammunition were seized.

They are expected to appear before the court soon to face charges levelled against them.