China Railway 20 Bureau Group Limited (CR20) has trained Tengani Community Technical College Bricklaying Technicians on how to conduct various tests in Chikwawa district.

Speaking to this reporter after concluding a three-day training that started on Wednesday and ended on Friday, CR20 Lab Manager, Geng Penghui said that the company has awarded certificates of honor after equipping the students with knowledge on how to test fresh and concrete, bricks and blocks, and coarse and fine aggregates.

“We hope this kind of cooperation between the college and our product will last longer and in the future, we will train them not only about concrete tests and lab techniques but also the surveys and other civil knowledge,” said Penghui.

Tengani Community Technical College students receiving trainings by CR20 technicians.

On her part, Tengani Community Technical College Instructor, Rudith Msombelo commended CR20 for accepting their application on time.

She also said that as instructors they realized that students learn things faster if they are exposed to practical works and equipment usually found in Major Companies like CR20 than their classroom set-up.

Concurring with Msombelo, Bricklaying Level 2 Student Steven Ngundumu has said that CR20 has been a better choice to learn and gain experience from because of the sophisticated equipment and techniques that are used.

Tengani Community College is among the 5 technical colleges that were promised under the ‘China-aided project of Malawi Community College’ signed on 18 September 2017.

CR20 is a Chinese Company rehabilitating a 72km Marka-Bangula railway in Nsanje district, and other major civil works in other parts of Malawi.

By Maxwell Kudzala – Freelancer