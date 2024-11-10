The Malawi Liverpool Wellcome (MLW) Research Programme, in collaboration with other stakeholders, yesterday hosted the inaugural MacFarlane Mbewe National Science for All (Sci4O) Quiz at Bingu International Conference Center in Lilongwe.

Speaking at the event MLW associate professor of infection and immunology Kondwani Jambo, who is the also founder of the Science for All initiative, said the goal of the national quiz is to generate interest in science among learners so that they establish science careers which is crucial for Malawi’s development, aligning with the country’s 2063 vision.

According to Jambo, the initiative aims to inspire and nurture the next generation of scientists, bridging the gap between scientific research and community engagement to promote science education and empower young minds to drive Malawi’s scientific advancement

“So we decided to organise this kind of quiz. This is the first time we are organising this nationally. We used to do this in the Southern Region, and the idea is to generate interest in science in schools. We want to establish this career, which is not common here, and it is very important if you see countries that are developing science at the forefront of it. So, as Malawi, we want to support that agenda towards MW2063.

“We plan to make this a yearly national event and also host regional competitions to build momentum and we want to empower young people in science education as the world requires innovative minds for the next generation,” he explained.

Speaking on his part as director of quality assurance in the Ministry of Education, Golden Msilimba highlighted the transformative power of promoting and exporting science and technology, empowering students to shape the future.

Msilimba appreciated the initiative, saying that it aligns with the ministry’s objective to inspire students across all schools.

“This initiative has continuously set a benchmark for innovative approaches in science education, offering opportunities for students to engage deeply with scientific principles and explore how they can contribute meaningfully to their communities,” he explained.

One of the students who participated in the national quiz, Grace Kachingwe from Providence Secondary School, said the experience is amazing because they are being exposed to the science world.

“This initiative is exposing us to science subjects, and the science world is amazing because the world now depends on science and they have motivated me that a girl child can also take science,” she explained.

Six secondary schools, namely Loyola Jesuit Secondary School, Providence Secondary School, Dedza Secondary School, Nkhata-Bay Secondary School, Dedza Secondary School, and Blantyre Secondary School, were chosen to compete in science subjects, pushing the boundaries of knowledge.