Malawian music sensation Onesimus has clinched his fourth major award this year, taking home the coveted Best New Artist award at the 2024 Africa Entertainment Awards USA (AEAUSA).

The “Mr Nobody” hitmaker, known for his unique blend of Afro-pop and R&B, expressed gratitude and excitement upon receiving the good news.

“I’m truly humbled to be recognized among the best new talents in Africa. This award is not just a win for me but for my team, family, and the entire Malawian music industry. I’m inspired to continue pushing boundaries and making my country proud,” said Onesimus.

This latest win adds to Onesimus’s impressive 2024 haul, following his triumphs in the Music Video Africa Awards (MVAA) 2024, where he won the Song of the Year Award for his romantic hit ‘Controller’, as well as the Hapa Awards, where he was named the best Male Artist, and in South Africa, where he took home the Best Star Artist of the Year Award.

Onesimus’s win marks a significant milestone for Malawian music on the international stage, solidifying the country’s presence in the African entertainment landscape.

AEAUSA is an annual event celebrating African entertainment excellence in music, film, comedy, and more. The awards aim to promote African talent, culture, and creativity globally, providing a platform for artists to showcase their work and connect with international audiences.