The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says Zomba is among the districts in the second phase of the voter registration exercise scheduled for Saturday, November 9 this week, and will take two weeks in various centres in the district.

Commissioner Francis Kasaila said this at Senior Chief Chikowi’s headquarters, where Malawi Electoral Commission engaged traditional and faith leaders on how the voter registration will be conducted.

Kasaila said the voter registration will take 14 days, and he urged those that are 18 years above to get registered, including those that will be 18 on the day of elections, September 16, 2025.

The Commissioner therefore appealed to traditional leaders and faith leaders to disseminate information about voter registration days and all relevant information about voter registration to their subjects and followers to ensure good turn up in the voter registration centers which will be open from 8 o’clock in the mornings to 4 o’clock in the afternoon.

Kasaila said those that have no national ID should go to the registration centers to get registered by the National Registration Bureau so that they should be able to get registered with the MEC in the voter registration in readiness for the September 16 2025 General Election.

“Second Phase of Voter Registration starts on Saturday this week, November 9, up to 22 November. All eligible Malawians should get ready to be registered in this second phase,” he said.

Senior Chief Chikowi hailed MEC for reaching out to local leaders with information about voter registration.

She also asked traditional leaders and faith leaders to disseminate voter registration information to their subjects and followers in all places where they see it fit to disseminate.

Malawi will go to polls for the tripartite elections on September 16, 2025, to choose ward councils, members of parliament, and president.

