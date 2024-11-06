Jimmy Katsoka was crowned Kickboxing champion in the heavy weight category during a recent kickboxing match at Chinamwali Complex in Zomba.

Katsoka, who plays at Real Fitness Club, was crowned champion after emerging winer out six kickboxers in the heavyweight category while Limbani Rotcha of Thondwe Kickboxing Club emerged second in the line of heavyweight kickboxers

On the women side, Luthando Sikwese from Mzuzu Kickboxing Club emerged winner after outclassing fellow kickboxer Thembire Jere.

Katsoka, the first-time heavy weight kickboxer champion, said hard work and discipline contributed to his success

He appealed to people in Malawi to patronise kickboxing as the game needs adequate financial and moral support.

Luthando Sikwese said he was happy to emerge kickboxing champion and was looking forward to competing at the continental level in South Africa.

Bahati Takondwa from Bvumbwe Kickboxing Club was crowned winner in the category of those weighing less than 60 kilogrammes.

Takondwa defeated Alex Before of Taijin Kickboxing Club of Chinamwali .

Malawi Kickboxing Association President Benedict Tsinde said he was happy with the performance of the competitors and the patronage.

He disclosed that those who have emerged winners will compete in the Africa Kickboxing competition in South Africa in December this year.

General Secretary for Malawi Kickboxing Association Bright Limani thanks Malawi National Council of Sports for supporting the Kickboxing National Championship competition.