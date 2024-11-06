On Tuesday, November 5, 2024, refugees were informed about the process of obtaining convention travel documents to enhance their security and wellbeing.

Hilda Kausiwa from the Department of Refugees outlined the criteria for obtaining these documents, which are available to refugees needing medical treatment abroad, attending legal matters, pursuing education, and other valid reasons.

To apply, refugees must submit a detailed, signed request to the authorities, including an exit letter from the camp manager, proof of refugee status, two passport photos, police clearance, and supporting documents from the UNHCR.

Inspector Prince Matope, Immigration Coordinator for IOL, explained that their role is to verify the applicant’s refugee status in the database. If verified, the process takes up to 10 working days after a payment of K70,000. However, applications can be rejected on security grounds.

Dowa Police Officer In-Charge Mr Almakio Daka Assistant Commissioner of Police emphasized the importance of using the document correctly, warning that misuse would not be tolerated.

He also highlighted the police’s role in ensuring the security of the refugees and the integrity of the travel documents.

Daka said regular checks and monitoring will be conducted to prevent any fraudulent activities.

Currently, 2,000 booklets are available for 55,000 refugees.

By Alice Sitima