Reverend Father, Dr. Wilfred Sumani has been appointed acting vice chancellor of the Catholic University of Malawi (CUNIMA), the Episcopal Conference of Malawi has announced.

Sumani’s appointment follows a vacancy that arouse at the University following the death of Associate Professor Ruth Ngeyi Kanyongolo who served as the institution’s first woman vice chancellor as well as the third vice chancellor of the university.

Announcing the appointment through a signed letter, ECM chairperson who also serves as the chancellor of CUNIMA, the Most Reverend George Desmond Tambala, the appointment is to ensure there is continuity of leadership at the institution before a person to permanently fill the position is found.

“The interim appointment ensures continued leadership as the Episcopal Conference of Malawi processes to fill the position permanently.The Bishops’ conference has full confidence in your leadership abilities and is committed to supporting you as you serve the church in this role,” reads part of the letter.

The former vice chancellor, Kangongolo was a renowned legal scholar and died on 28 October, 2024 at Mwayiwathu private Hospital after a short illness.