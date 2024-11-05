Development Aid from People to People (Dapp) has urged people in Dowa to plant more trees to restore forestry cover and mitigate the impact of climate change.

Speaking during compost manure training at Mvera in Dowa, Dapp agriculture officer, Prestone Yohane said his organization will intensify tree planting during the rainy season as one way of fighting deforestation in the district.

He said deforestation has contributed to soil erosion and land degradation, which has affected crop production, hence the need to reverse the trend.

He said: “Many people are affected by natural disasters because there are no trees to protect their houses and crops from heavy rains and strong winds. This is why it is important for everyone to take part in this year’s tree-planting exercise to replenish the forestry cover we destroyed.”

Dowa district forestry officer, Bakaya Mtsisi appealed to well-wishers to help the council with more seedlings.

He said this year they are focusing on trees that grow naturally.

“We are working with traditional leaders to enforce by-laws to protect natural vegetation from livestock and fires,” he said.

On his part, Civil Society Network on Climate Change National Coordinator Julius Ng’oma highlighted the urgent need to address climate change and its consequences through reafforestation.

He said: “Let us adopt sustainable practices to mitigate the impact of climate change.”

Group Village Kalazi under Traditional Authority Chiwele said he will mobilize his subjects to plant more trees this season.

During the training over 200 tree seedlings were distributed to different communities.

By Kondwani Kandiado