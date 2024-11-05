Legal practitioner Alexious Kamangila has hit out at the Judicial Service Commission (JSC) regarding how the body is handling corruption allegations within the judiciary.

He argued that the JSC’s recent call for evidence on the accusations against Justice Ken Manda and Magistrate Mangeana lacks transparency and accessibility.

In a Facebook post, Kamangila noted that the JSC’s public notice was only printed in newspapers, limiting its reach.

He also criticized the short 7-day timeframe given for people to come forward with evidence, pointing out that many may struggle to compile proof and travel to Lilongwe in such a brief period, especially since the alleged issues have reportedly spanned years.

Kamangila expressed frustration over the lack of accessible channels for submitting complaints.

He further argued that the JSC is acting like a “Kangaroo Court” by handling the case superficially, appearing to ignore previous complaints against Justice Manda.

The JSC’s notice, dated October 31, invites people to provide credible information on the allegations within a week, but Kamangila suggests that this approach is inadequate and may hinder genuine accountability.