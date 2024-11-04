A desperate bid to jump the fuel queue has landed a 35-year-old man in hot water, as he has been fined K50,000 for wounding a security guard at Petroda Filling Station in Limbe, Blantyre.

Mafano Mawelenga, from Tonya Village, Traditional Authority Mkanda in Mulanje District, was convicted and sentenced by the Midima First Grade Magistrate Court.

According to State Prosecutor Sergeant Matthews Jumbe, on October 27, 2024, Mawelenga attempted to cut in front of a fuel line, prompting the security guard to intervene. In response, Mawelenga hacked the guard on the right hand with a small axe from his vehicle.

Mawelenga was immediately apprehended with the help of other security guards and was taken to Limbe Police Station.

Passing sentence, First Grade Magistrate Lameck Mkwapatila slapped Mawelenga with a K50,000 fine or a one-year jail term in default.

The incident occurred amid the ongoing fuel crisis in Malawi, which has led to long queues and frustration among motorists. The conviction serves as a warning to would-be offenders, emphasizing the importance of respecting security personnel and the law, even in times of crisis.