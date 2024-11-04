Bangwe All Stars have increased their chances of surviving in the TNM Super League after a 1-0 over Moyale Barracks at Balaka Stadium on Sunday afternoon.

The hosts tactically utilized their home ground to dominate the game, enjoying almost 70 per cent ball possession.

Kondwani Chilembwe’s lone goal in the 76th minute gave the Blantyre-based side victory over the lions of Kaning’ina.

Though the Mzuzu-based side kept on pressuring for an equalizer, their effort paid them no dividends.

Reacting to the defeat, Moyale Head Coach Prichard Mwansa saluted their rivals for the victory but emphasized work on the challenges identified in the game.

“The match gave us a chance to strategies for the upcoming games. Surely, we will go back to the drawing board to rectify the challenges identified,” said Mwansa.

In his remarks, All Stars coach, Trevour Kajawa was ecstatic with the victory, promising fans lots of goodies in the upcoming games.

Currently, Bangwe sits in position 13 with 24 matches played, while Moyale is in position 7 with 36 points from 26 matches played.