Contrary to recent claims by UTM Secretary General Patricia Kaliati and party spokesperson Felix Njalawa, President Michael Usi has reaffirmed that the MCP/UTM alliance remains intact.

In an exclusive interview with Zodiac, Usi stressed that the alliance is still standing, despite conflicting communications within the party.

Usi’s assertion comes amidst growing speculation about the alliance’s stability.

Kaliati and Njalawa had previously suggested that the partnership was on shaky ground, sparking concerns among supporters.

However, Usi dismissed these claims, emphasizing that the alliance remains a vital component of UTM’s strategic objectives. “The alliance is intact, and we are committed to working together,” he stated.

The UTM president also addressed the contentious issue of the K2 million presidential nomination fee.

Usi categorically denied that the fee had been sanctioned by the national executive committee, fueling speculation about internal divisions within the party.

“This decision was not made by the national executive committee,” Usi clarified. “We will review the matter and ensure that our processes are transparent and accountable.”

The conflicting communications within UTM have raised concerns about the party’s ability to coordinate its efforts effectively.

Usi acknowledged these challenges, pledging to address the issues and strengthen internal communication.

“We recognize the need for improved coordination and communication,” he admitted. “We will work tirelessly to ensure that our messaging is clear and consistent.”

As Malawi prepares for the upcoming elections, the MCP/UTM alliance plays a crucial role in shaping the country’s political landscape.

Usi’s reassurance about the alliance’s stability will likely alleviate concerns among supporters.

However, the internal conflicts within UTM require urgent attention.

Analysts warn that failure to address these issues could jeopardize the party’s chances in the elections.

“UTM needs to get its house in order,” said Paul Namukhoyo a political analyst. “Internal conflicts can be devastating for a party’s electoral prospects.”

Usi’s insistence that the MCP/UTM alliance remains intact provides a much-needed boost to the partnership.

Nevertheless, UTM’s internal conflicts require immediate attention to ensure a unified front in the upcoming elections.

By Twink Jones Gadama