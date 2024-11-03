Economic experts have sounded a warning to citizens of tougher times ahead if the persistent fuel crisis remains unresolved.

The scarcity of fuel has disrupted goods transportation, triggering price increases for some commodities, and experts predict a general rise in market prices if the situation persists.

Greenson Nyirenda, a renowned economic expert, painted a grim picture of the potential consequences of the fuel crisis.

“If the fuel scarcity continues, we can expect a significant increase in market prices across the board,” Nyirenda cautioned in an interview with News Update.

Nyirenda attributed the impending price hikes to the disrupted transportation of goods, which has created shortages and driven up costs.

“The shortage of fuel has led to increased transportation costs, which will inevitably be passed on to consumers,” he explained.

The economic expert urged authorities to address the fuel crisis swiftly, warning that failure to do so would have far-reaching consequences.

“If the situation is not resolved quickly, we can expect a general price increase, which will negatively impact the livelihoods of ordinary Malawians,” Nyirenda emphasized.

Major Mkandawire, Chairperson of the Professional Drivers Union of Malawi, echoed Nyirenda’s concerns, highlighting the human cost of the fuel crisis.

“Drivers are working while exhausted due to spending long hours in queues, which prevents them from getting proper rest,” Mkandawire said.

Mkandawire emphasized the need for urgent action to resolve the fuel crisis, citing the risks posed to road safety.

“Fatigued drivers are more likely to be involved in accidents, which puts lives at risk,” he warned.

The fuel crisis has sparked widespread concern, with many Malawians struggling to access basic necessities.

The government has faced criticism for its handling of the crisis, with opposition parties calling for immediate action.

In response to the crisis, the Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) has attributed the fuel shortage to logistical challenges and assured citizens that efforts are underway to address the situation.

However, economic experts like Nyirenda remain sceptical, arguing that the government’s response has been inadequate.

“The authorities need to take decisive action to address the root causes of the fuel crisis, rather than just treating the symptoms,” Nyirenda stressed.

As the fuel crisis deepens, Malawians are bracing themselves for tougher times ahead.

The government faces mounting pressure to resolve the situation, and failure to do so may have severe economic and social consequences.

The fuel crisis has sounded alarm bells among economic experts, who warn of looming price hikes and increased hardship for ordinary Malawians.

The government must take swift and decisive action to address the crisis and mitigate its impact on the economy.