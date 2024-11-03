The Ministry of Health says they will launch the 2024 Insecticide Treated Nets (ITNs) mass distribution campaign and commemorate the SADC Malaria Week on 4 November 2024.

According to the statement released today signed by Secretary for Health Samson Mndolo, the Ministry of Health has organized a national launch event to be held on 4th November 2024 at Mponda Primary School ground in the area of Traditional Authority Nsamala, Balaka.

“This event will raise awareness about the dangers of malaria and emphasize the need for every household to have access to properly use the ITNs to be prevented from getting Malaria. I, therefore, call upon everyone to join hands in the promotion and use of Malaria disease prevention interventions,” said Mndolo.

Mndolo further stated that, despite the significant progress achieved in reducing malaria deaths by the Ministry of Health and her partners, malaria remains a major health problem.

According to Mndolo, in 2023, there were nearly 6.4 million confirmed malaria cases, with an incidence rate of 320 malaria cases per 1,000 population.

“To address this challenge, the Government of Malawi is doing everything possible to ensure that everyone has access to an ITN through mass net distribution. Proper use of ITNs helps keep mosquitoes, which transmit malaria, away from people while they sleep. This is especially important because malaria-carrying mosquitoes are most active at night,” he explained.

This year’s theme is ‘ITNs Universal Coverage for a Malaria-Free Malawi.