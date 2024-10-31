In a harrowing sequence of events, Israeli airstrikes struck near Baalbek in eastern Lebanon, killing 19 people, including eight women, as confirmed by Lebanon’s health ministry.

The attacks unfolded against a backdrop of escalating regional tensions and mere hours after thousands of residents evacuated the area following warnings from the Israeli military.

Baalbek, home to one of the world’s best-preserved Roman temple complexes and a UNESCO World Heritage site, was targeted in more than 20 strikes, according to Mayor Mustafa al-Shell.

Five of these hits struck within the city limits, shattering the relative calm in a city known for its historical significance.

The Israeli military stated that the strikes aimed at disabling Hezbollah’s strategic positions, hitting command centres and infrastructure in Baalbek and Nabatiyeh, as well as fuel stations in the Bekaa Valley.

Lebanon’s state news agency confirmed that diesel storage tanks were hit in the town of Douris, with black smoke billowing into the sky, signalling the intensity of the assault.

This escalation comes as Hezbollah’s new leader, Naim Qassem, vows to continue the organization’s resistance against Israel.

Qassem stepped into the leadership role following the recent death of Hassan Nasrallah, who was reportedly killed in an Israeli airstrike in Beirut last month.

Amid the growing violence, the future remains uncertain for residents of the region, caught between geopolitical manoeuvres and a relentless cycle of retribution.