Two people, a mother and daughter, have died after being struck by lightning at Chibade village in Traditional Authority Chitukula in Lilongwe.

Lumbadzi police station spokesperson Felix Kwinyani said the two are 40-year-old Enita Sasu and Sililani Batisoni, aged 18.

He said the incident took place on Monday, October 28, 2024, in the afternoon during a thunderstorm. The victims were inside their house when the lightning struck.

“The older daughter, who resides nearby, discovered their lifeless bodies after the storm had passed and reported the incident to police who rushed them to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead,” he said.

Kwinyani said a postmortem that was conducted at Area 25 Health Centre revealed that the two died due to suffocation caused by the lightning strike.

He said police are advising communities to take necessary precautions, including; avoiding open areas or tall objects during thunderstorms, avoiding the use of electrical appliances during storms and staying abreast of weather updates.

By Kondwani Kandiado