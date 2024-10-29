The National Registration Bureau (NRB) says it will abide by the ruling made by the High Court in regard to registration.

This follows the Court ruling by the High Court which ordered NRB to immediately take steps and put in place adequate mechanisms that would ensure that persons who meet the eligibility criteria set by Section 77 of the Constitution and present themselves at the Malawi Electoral Commission’s (MEC) registration centres, but do not have proof of eligibility issued to them by NRB, are assisted to register in its database.

The ruling further asked NRB to give such people a unique identifier in line with the requirements of Section 12 of the Presidential, Parliamentary and Local Government Elections Act and then allowed them to register as voters thereafter with MEC.

In a statement released today signed by NRB Secretary Mak Sambo, NRB says, as a matter of urgency, NRB will open additional centres to assist Malawians who may have not yet registered for the National ID, to register and be issued with a Unique ID and proof of registration.

According to Sambo, these centres are in addition to the existing centres providing ID registration in all Districts, Cities, Municipal Councils, and some Satellite Registration Centers, including Post Offices.

Meanwhile, it has been discovered that in some districts like Machinga, the activity is yet to begin.