The revitalization of the District Education Network (DEN) Committee in Nkhata-Bay is expected to bring much-needed change to the district’s education system, according to the Director of Education, Youth, and Sports, Votie Mboweni.

Speaking at a stakeholder meeting held on Tuesday at the Nkhata-Bay District Council Lodge, Mboweni expressed confidence that the committee’s revival would lead to more coordinated and effective educational interventions.

“The DEN has been dormant for too long, and today marks the beginning of a renewed effort to bring all key players together,” Mboweni stated. “Through this platform, we will ensure that everyone understands their role, advocates for necessary resources, and streamlines education programs in the district.”

The meeting, which brought together government officials, civil society groups, and development partners, was a crucial step toward restructuring the DEN and fostering collaboration among stakeholders to improve education delivery.

Civil Society Organization (CSO) Chairperson Michael Mwanachawa also shared that his team had completed a strategic presentation for the committee’s review.

The next step, he said, is to deliberate on the document and create a SMART (Specific, Measurable, Achievable, Relevant, Time-bound) strategic plan for the district’s educational development.

The renewed focus of the DEN will include improving school infrastructure, enhancing literacy levels, and ensuring sustainable education initiatives, all aligned with the district’s development goals and national policies.