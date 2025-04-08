More than 600 secondary school students in Mzimba South are benefiting from a bursary program funded through the Constituency Development Fund (CDF), aimed at supporting underprivileged learners and reducing dropout rates.

Education officials report that 615 students—277 boys and 338 girls—across various public secondary schools have received bursaries covering tuition and school supplies.

Mbeya: We now have fewer dropouts.

Communities have praised Members of Parliament for fulfilling their pledge to allocate at least five per cent of the CDF to education support. “This program is a game-changer for us,” said a community member in Chindi. “Many parents cannot afford school fees, and this support has saved many children from dropping out.”

At Endindeni Community Day Secondary School, Head Teacher Sphiwe Mbeya said 18 students—11 girls and 7 boys—have benefited, leading to better academic performance and fewer dropouts. “It’s especially encouraging for the girls, who often face greater hurdles in continuing their education,” Mbeya noted.

Sixteen-year-old Chikondi Ngoma from Chibula Village shared how the bursary helped her stay in school and afford learning materials. “Without it, I might have dropped out. Now I can dream of becoming a teacher,” she said.

Seventeen-year-old Princess Mphande, a Form Four student, echoed the sentiment. “Before the bursary, I was always tired from helping at home. My results were poor. Now I have time to study, and my grades have improved,” she said.

Mightwel Mtonga, the program’s Desk Officer in the Office of Social Welfare, commended the MPs for honouring their education funding commitments. “Education is a powerful tool for breaking the cycle of poverty, especially in rural areas,” he said.

District Commissioner Rodney Simwaka also applauded the collaboration between MPs and the council. “As a council, we are proud of the role we’ve played in managing the bursary fund. I must commend our MPs for honouring their pledge,” he said.

MPs Chambulanyina Jere, Marther Mzomera Ngwira, and Jacob Hara praised the district council for successfully implementing the program, calling it a model of effective local governance.