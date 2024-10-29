As Malawi’s fuel crisis enters its third week, small businesses are feeling the strain of skyrocketing fuel costs. Motorcyclists, in particular, are among the hardest hit. Many are now forced to rely on the black market, where fuel prices have soared to K6,000 per litre—significantly higher than the official rates. This steep price increase is eroding their profits, making it increasingly difficult to sustain their daily operations.

The shortage has led to long queues at filling stations nationwide, with many stations running dry before all customers can be served. Motorcyclists, who rely heavily on affordable fuel to earn a living, are among those most affected by these extended wait times and inflated black market prices.

Ndirande filling station in Malawi’s commercial city, Blantyre (28th October, 2024)

In a recent statement, Information Minister Moses Kunkuyu assured citizens that efforts are underway to stabilize the supply. He, along with National Oil Company of Malawi CEO Clement Kanyama and Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA) CEO Henry Kachaje, stated that fuel availability is expected to improve by the weekend.

However, for now, the shortage continues to disrupt lives and hinder small business operations across the country. In turn, this is taking a toll on the already ailing Malawi economy.

This ongoing crisis has left many small business owners and workers hoping for a swift resolution, as prolonged shortages and high black-market prices threaten their livelihoods.