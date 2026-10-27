Police recover K1.8 million in Mangochi robbery

Police in Mangochi have arrested a 40-year-old man and recovered K1.8 million following a robbery in which a businessman lost K3.8 million in cash along the Mangochi–Monkey Bay Road.



The suspect, Joseph Banda, hails from Timbiri Village, Traditional Authority Timbiri in Nkhata Bay District.



The victim, Douglas Mathews, 33, from Mgundaphiri Village, Traditional Authority Mponda in Mangochi, was travelling from Mangochi to Bembeke in Dedza District to buy maize for resale when the incident occurred at Misi-Katema Village.



According to Police , Mathews boarded a blue Honda Fit, registration number MZ 11858, near the Soko area after mistaking it for a taxi. The vehicle had three occupants, including the driver.



However, after driving for a few minutes, the occupants allegedly activated the vehicle’s child-lock system, grabbed his laptop bag containing K3.8 million and forced him out of the vehicle.



His screams attracted the attention of nearby people, prompting the suspects to flee on foot and abandon the vehicle at the scene.



Members of the public alerted Mangochi Police, who responded and arrested Banda. Officers also seized the vehicle and recovered K1.8 million of the stolen money.



Investigations have revealed that the suspects allegedly hired the vehicle from Blantyre for self-drive purposes weeks before the robbery, without the owner’s knowledge of their alleged criminal activities.



Banda remains in police custody and is expected to appear in court to answer a charge of robbery. Police are continuing investigations to arrest the two remaining suspects and recover the outstanding K2 million.

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