Catholic University of Malawi Vice Chancellor, Associate Professor Ngeyi Kanyongolo will be laid to rest at Che Chamba Village in Thyolo District on Wednesday, October 30, 2024, according to communication from the University.

In the meantime, Zomba Diocese has arranged a funeral mass in honour of Kanyongolo at Sacred Heart, Zomba Cathedral this morning.

In a letter to all priests, religious brothers and sisters, plus all lay faithful, Zomba Bishop’s Secretary, Fr. Joseph Makawa, described Kanyongolo as devoured an active member of the Catholic Women Association on top of being Vice-Chancellor of the Catholic University of Malawi.

According to the letter, the body of Kanyongolo will depart Mthunzi Funeral Parlour on Tuesday to her residence in Zomba.

“In consultation with the family members, the Diocese of Zomba has arranged funeral mass at Sacred Heart, Zomba Cathedral,” Fr. Makawa,” said the statement.

Meanwhile, classes at CUNIMA have been suspended in honour of the departed Vice-Chancellor.

Kanyongolo joined Malawi Catholic University this year after being appointed Vice Chancellor by the Episcopal Conference of Malawi.

Holder of PhD in law obtained from the University of Warwick, UK, in 2006, Kanyongolo retired from the University of Malawi, where she worked for 23 years as an academic staff.

She was born Ngeyi Jumbe and was married to fellow law scholar, Fidelis Edge Kanyongolo, who also retired from the University of Malawi.

She died at the age of 58 at Mwaiwathu Private Hospital in Blantyre on Monday, October 28, 2024.