Stolen motorcycles, vandalised water meters lead to four arrests

Police in Kasungu have arrested four suspects in connection with a series of thefts and vandalism cases in Kasungu Municipality, recovering stolen motorcycles, vandalised water meters and other household items.



Kasungu Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer Sergeant Miracle Hauli said the arrests followed intelligence gathering by detectives investigating cases of motorcycle theft, burglary, vandalism and theft of Central Region Water Board meters reported in recent months.



The suspects have been identified as Josephy Banda, 26, Thokozani Frezer, 27, Yusuf Banda, 50, and Roda Banda, 48.



According to Hauli, the first suspect was arrested after being found in possession of property suspected to have been stolen, including a blue Rico motorcycle, a 50-watt solar panel, an N70 ECCO motor vehicle battery, two mattresses, a speaker, a hair blower, an inverter and a carton of health passport books.

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Arrested, items recovered

In a separate incident, police arrested another suspect accused of stealing a red KingLion motorcycle in Kasungu town. The motorcycle was recovered at Mpingu in Lilongwe.



Police also recovered a Yamaha AG motorcycle allegedly stolen from Boma Primary School in Kasungu District. However, the suspect in that case has not yet been identified.



Meanwhile, the third suspect was arrested at Chitete location after allegedly being found in possession of four vandalised Central Region Water Board meters.



The fourth suspect was found in possession of assorted medical drugs, Hauli said.



Police have confirmed that the owners positively identified all the recovered items.



The four suspects remain in police custody and are expected to appear in court soon to answer charges related to the alleged offences.



By: Ben Bongololo