MAIIC targets rural businesses with K42bn facility

A K42 billion financing facility is targeting rural businesses and farmers, promising cheaper loans to boost production and improve incomes across Malawi.



The Malawi Agricultural and Industrial Investment Corporation (MAIIC) is implementing the USD24 million Blended Rural Finance Facility (BRFF) to expand access to affordable financing in rural communities.



The facility is expected to support agricultural production, rural enterprises and income-generating activities, particularly businesses run by women and young people.



As of September 30, 2026, MAIIC had approved or committed K27.34 billion, representing 65 percent of the facility, to 26 participating financial institutions.



However, actual disbursements to the institutions stood at K5 billion, with only 13 institutions having received funding.



MAIIC managing director Taz Chaponda said the corporation was providing wholesale financing to commercial banks, development finance institutions, microfinance institutions and savings and credit cooperatives, which would then assess and lend to qualifying rural businesses.



Chaponda said participating institutions had reached approximately 2,714 beneficiaries and deployed about K2 billion at beneficiary level.



The facility prioritises agriculture and its value chains, rural micro, small and medium enterprises, women- and youth-led businesses and other eligible income-generating activities.



Agriculture expert Gresham Kamnyamata said affordable loans would help farmers expand crop and livestock production, increase household output and improve their incomes.



“Farmers should have access to loans at low interest rates so that they can increase production, improve their incomes and help Malawi become self-reliant in food production,” said Kamnyamata.



He urged MAIIC to strengthen access to affordable credit and ensure the facility delivers tangible benefits to rural communities.