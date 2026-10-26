Chakwera admits MCP divisions fuelled defeat

Former President Lazarus Chakwera has finally admitted what went wrong inside MCP before the party lost power in the 2025 elections.



Chakwera says internal divisions, selfishness and poor teamwork among his ministers contributed to the defeat.



Speaking to MCP supporters at Chileka in Blantyre, the MCP leader said some party members prioritised personal interests over collective goals, weakening unity within his administration.

He criticised some cabinet ministers for failing to cooperate, saying their lack of teamwork undermined government efforts and contributed to the party’s electoral loss.



Chakwera also expressed disappointment that some people who benefited from his leadership were now criticising him, accusing them of selfishness and looking after their own interests.



“Some people, because of this selfish attitude and their tendency to look after their own interests, are now saying that Chakwera is a fool,” he said.



He said his time out of government had taught him important lessons, although he did not reveal the changes he intends to introduce within MCP. He also warned those attempting to undermine him that their efforts would not succeed.



Meanwhile, Chakwera accused the current administration of abandoning development projects and initiatives introduced by his government, raising concerns about continuity in the country’s development agenda.



His remarks come as MCP faces questions over what went wrong in the 2025 elections, internal unity and its ability to rebuild ahead of future political contests.



On Sunday, Chakwera joined other dignitaries at Henry Henderson Institute in Blantyre for celebrations marking 150 years of the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) Blantyre Synod.

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