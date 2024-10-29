In a move aimed at strengthening the fight against gender-based violence, the Centre for Alternatives for Victimized Women and Children (CAVWOC) has donated a brand-new motorcycle to Balaka Police Station.

The donation, made possible with support from OXFAM Malawi, is expected to ease mobility challenges that have been hindering timely responses to gender-based violence cases.

Speaking during the handover ceremony held on October 25, 2024, at Sinthano Ground in Traditional Authority Amidu, District Commissioner of Balaka, Tamanya Harawa, praised CAVWOC for its tireless efforts in preventing child marriages, providing educational support to girls, and empowering young women.

Harawa also acknowledged CAVWOC’s role in raising community awareness and support.

Balaka Police Station Officer Superintendent Gideon Chisale echoed Harawa’s sentiments, thanking CAVWOC for the motorcycle donation and its unwavering commitment to promoting human rights, sexual reproductive health rights, and ending child marriages.

Chisale assured that the police would continue to provide quality services, adhering to their code of ethics, which emphasizes professionalism, accountability, independence, impartiality, and respect for human rights.

Rejoice Kankhande, an official from OXFAM Malawi, expressed gratitude to all stakeholders involved in the five-year project, which has significantly reduced early child marriages in the district.

CAVWOC, with financial support from OXFAM Malawi, has been implementing the Her Future Her Choice Project in the Balaka District since 2019.

The project has successfully withdrawn and prevented over a hundred girls from child marriages, with Balaka Police Station’s Community Policing Branch being a key partner.

This donation is a testament to CAVWOC’s dedication to creating a society free from gender-based violence and abuse.

As an organization, CAVWOC believes in empowering women and children through education, economic empowerment, and community support.

CAVWOC is a non-governmental organization established in 1997 to provide support to victimized women and children.

The organization’s mission is to create a society where women and children can live without fear of violence or abuse.

CAVWOC’s projects focus on promoting education, economic empowerment, and community support.

The Her Future Her Choice Project, implemented by CAVWOC with support from OXFAM Malawi, has made significant strides in reducing early child marriages in the Balaka District. The project has:

The donation of the motorcycle to Balaka Police Station is a timely intervention that will enhance the police’s response to gender-based violence cases.

This partnership between CAVWOC, OXFAM Malawi, and the Malawi Police Service demonstrates the power of collaboration in creating a safer and more just society for all.

By Twink Jones Gadama