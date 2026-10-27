CCM-PPM denies organizing demonstrations

.The Concerned Citizens of Malawi ,People Power Movement (CCM-PPM) has denied organizing demonstrations through a document circulating online in its name, describing the notice as unauthorized.



In a press statement, the movement said it had no connection to the document, which it said did not originate from its offices or any authorized representative.



CCM-PPM said it does not organize secret demonstrations or mobilize people through forged court documents, insisting that its civic advocacy activities are conducted lawfully and communicated through official channels.



The movement said it remains concerned about economic challenges and public service delivery in Malawi, including disruptions to fuel supplies, but maintained that its advocacy follows established procedures.



It has urged Malawians to disregard the circulating notice and warned against misinformation that could cause panic or public disorder.



The organization has also appealed to journalists and media houses to verify information directly with its leadership before attributing any document or planned activity to the movement.

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