In a dramatic turn of events, minibus owners in Malawi have been compelled to quadruple their fares due to a severe scarcity of fuel, leaving commuters grappling with the rising costs of transportation.

Routes in Blantyre that previously charged K500 are now demanding K2000, while some routes in Lilongwe have seen fares soar to K4000.

The sudden increase in prices comes as minibus operators report that they are purchasing petrol at an alarming rate of K10000 at the black market per litre, a significant rise that has placed immense pressure on their operations.

The fuel scarcity has been attributed to a combination of supply chain disruptions and increased demand, leaving many drivers struggling to keep their vehicles on the road.

Commuters have expressed their frustration over the fare hikes, with many stating that the sudden increase has made it difficult for them to afford daily travel. “I used to pay K500 to get to work, but now I have to find K2000. It’s a huge burden on my budget,” lamented one passenger in Blantyre.

Minibus owners, on the other hand, argue that the fare increases are necessary to cover their rising operational costs. “We have no choice but to raise our prices. The cost of fuel has skyrocketed in black markets and we are just trying to stay afloat,” said one minibus operator, who wished to remain anonymous.

The government has yet to respond to the crisis, leaving many to wonder how long the fuel scarcity will last and what measures will be taken to alleviate the burden on both commuters and transport operators.

As the situation continues to unfold, the people of Malawi are left to navigate the challenges posed by the rising cost of fuel and transportation.

By Twink Jones Gadama