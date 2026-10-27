Ayuba alleges plot to delay budget meeting

Member of Parliament Ayuba James has alleged that four senior ministers are pushing President Peter Mutharika to postpone Parliament’s mid-year budget review meeting scheduled to begin on November 9.



In a post on his Facebook page, James claims the ministers fear opposition lawmakers will grill the government over the economy, corruption and governance during the meeting.



He alleges that the ministers are worried the government may struggle to defend its record when confronted with tough questions from the opposition.



James further claims that DPP leaders in Parliament are expected to meet to discuss the proposed postponement and persuade fellow party members to support the move.



The allegations come at a time when Malawi is grappling with fuel shortages, foreign exchange constraints and other economic challenges affecting businesses and ordinary citizens.



However, James has not named the four ministers or provided evidence to substantiate his claims.

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