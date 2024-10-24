A recent report by the Malawi Human Rights Commission (MHRC) has shed light on ongoing human rights abuses within Malawi’s prisons and police cells, highlighting the persistence of overcrowding and neglect of vulnerable groups.

Despite recent presidential pardons aimed at reducing prison populations, overcrowding remains rampant, particularly in male sections of the facilities.

This issue, according to the MHRC’s monitoring conducted in August 2024, continues to threaten the dignity and welfare of inmates.

MHRC’s investigations also extended to police cells across the country. Commissioner Boniface Massa pointed out that during their assessment, police facilities in 22 locations were found to hold 2,180 suspects, with men making up 93% of this number.

The crowded conditions raise concerns about the treatment and well-being of detainees awaiting trial.

The report highlights another troubling issue—children living in prisons with their incarcerated mothers.

Fourteen children were found in prison, enduring insufficient care, inadequate nutrition, and a lack of early childhood development programs.

These conditions violate the rights of both the children and their mothers, who are left without proper support systems.

While the MHRC continues to advocate for human rights reforms in these institutions, the findings underscore the urgent need for improved living conditions and support for those held in the country’s detention facilities.