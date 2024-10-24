Last night, Shepherd Bushiri, renowned entrepreneur and leader of the Enlightened Christian Gathering (ECG)—The Jesus Nation Church, was bestowed the esteemed Global Visionary and Pioneer in Smart City Transformation Award at the Burj CEO Awards.

In his acceptance speech, he expressed his gratitude and humility, stating, “This recognition is not just a personal milestone but a celebration of what we are building together at Goshen City—a blueprint for sustainable, innovative urban living that bridges communities and drives progress.”

Bushiri emphasised the significance of his team’s journey, highlighting “resilience, unbridled vision, bold ideas, and a commitment to redefining what cities can be.” He dedicated the award to his colleagues and partners, acknowledging their collective efforts in shaping the future of urban development.

The Global Visionary and Pioneer in Smart City Transformation Award recognises individuals who have made significant contributions to the development of sustainable and innovative urban ecosystems. Dr Bushiri’s vision for Goshen City, a cutting-edge smart city initiative, has garnered international attention for its potential to transform the urban landscape.

The Burj CEO Awards ceremony brought together distinguished leaders and innovators from around the world, celebrating exceptional achievements in business, entrepreneurship, and community development.

In conclusion, Dr. Bushiri urged fellow leaders to “continue to transform, inspire, and lead with purpose,” emphasizing the importance of collaborative efforts in shaping a better future.