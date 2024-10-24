The Malawi Police Service has arrested former Minister of Gender, Children, Disability, and Social Welfare, Patricia Kaliati.

National Police Public Relations Officer Peter Kalaya confirmed the arrest, stating that Kaliati is suspected of conspiring to commit a felony alongside two other individuals who are currently at large. However, Kalaya stammered to provide further details regarding the alleged offence.

Patricia Kaliati, who serves as the Secretary General of the UTM Party, has been a vocal critic of the current government since the death of former Vice President and UTM leader, Saulos Chilima in a plane crash.

Following UTM’s departure from the Tonse Alliance, the party has consistently criticized President Chakwera’s administration.

Kaliati is expected to appear in court within 48 hours.

Some individuals have raised concerns about the timing of the arrest, particularly as the UTM Party is preparing for its convention on November 17 in Mzuzu.

The current UTM president appears to be in opposition to the chosen date, which has fueled speculation surrounding the arrest.

Notable UTM members, including aspiring presidential candidates Dalitso Kabambe and Newton Kambala, Mathews Mtumbuka and Felix Njawala, were seen at Lingadzi Police Station area 18, Lilongwe, where the party’s Secretary General is currently being detained.