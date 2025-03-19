In a stunning reversal, Pastor Mlaka Maliro, a musician who has been an outspoken critic of President Lazarus Chakwera’s administration, has released a new song praising the very same leader he once labelled not the chosen one in “Si Uyu” hit.

Mlaka Maliro’s previous songs, “Si Uyu” and “Vinyo Watha,” contained scathing lyrics aimed at President Chakwera and former Vice President late Saulos Chilima. However, in his latest release, “Tidzamuvotera,” the Balaka-based musician makes a dramatic about-face, encouraging people to vote for Chakwera in the upcoming polls.

The song’s lyrics are a far cry from Maliro’s previous criticism, with the musician now praising Chakwera as the “right man” for the position.

“Tidzamuvotera ifeyo Chakwera, okoma atani inu onga fungwe/Munthu ndi yemweyu inu Chakwera, mitsinje sibwelera wathu ndi Chakwera/Ukuchedweranji bwerabwera, tatiye bwanawe kwa bwana chakwera/Zosintha maboma tikungosauka, munthu ndi yemweyu bwana Chakwera,” goes the chorus.

To promote his new song, Maliro has announced a social media challenge, offering over K2 million to TikTokers who participate. However, the move has been met with criticism, with some accusing Maliro of trying to buy popularity.

Maliro’s sudden change of heart has raised eyebrows, with many wondering what prompted the Balaka-based musician to shift his allegiance. While some have welcomed the development, others have expressed skepticism.

Mlaka Maliro is not the first musician to switch allegiances. Recently, musicians Joseph Nkasa and Dan Lu, who previously praised the DPP government, have joined the MCP and released songs praising President Chakwera.