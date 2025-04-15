As Malawi inches closer to the highly anticipated general elections in September 2025, the administration of President Lazarus Chakwera and his ruling party, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP), has ramped up its efforts to suppress political opposition and curtail dissent.

A growing number of political figures, activists, and journalists have found themselves victims of political arrests in what critics are calling a deliberate crackdown on democratic freedoms and opposition voices.

Among the most prominent figures arrested under Chakwera’s tenure include Saulos Chilima, former Malawi vice president. Once seen as a potential challenger to President Chakwera in the forthcoming elections, Chilima, was charged with corruption and abuse of office. His arrest follows allegations of bribery and illegal financial dealings, charges many believe were politically motivated to stifle his influence within the opposition United Transformation Movement (UTM).

Martha Chizuma, was arrested in 2022 while heading the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) for allegedly leaking sensitive information related to investigations into high-ranking officials, though her supporters argue that the charges are a retaliatory move for her relentless efforts to expose government corruption.

Additionally, Dalitso Kabambe UTM president and former Reserve Bank Governor and an advisor to the opposition, has been charged with economic sabotage and illegal currency dealings. Critics view his arrest as part of an ongoing effort by Chakwera’s government to suppress economic voices critical of their handling of the nation’s finances.

Sameer Suleman – Member of Parliament for Blantyre City South East, was arrested in January this year over alleged social media defamatory statements made against Minister of Local Government, Unity and Culture Richard Chimwendo Banda, Minister of Mining Ken Zikhale Ng’oma and Lilongwe South East legislator Baba Steven Malondera, though many believe the charges are politically motivated to deter him from criticizing government.

Other political figures targeted in the ongoing wave of arrests include opposition leaders and outspoken activists like Enock Chihana, Norman Chisale, Kalua Kamlepo, Patricia Kaliati, Joseph Mwanavekha, Alfred Gangata, Julius Mithi, Bon Kalindo, just mentioning a few.

These figures face various charges, including treason, incitement to violence, and sedition, all of which have been widely criticized as part of the government’s broader strategy to silence dissent ahead of the 2025 elections.

As that is not enough, Mzimba North Member of Parliament Yeremiah Chihana has been arrested by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) today Tuesday on suspicion of committing the offence of misuse of public office contrary to section 25B (1) of the Corrupt Practices Act, failure to declare interest contrary to section 25D(2) of the Corrupt Practices Act and Money Laundering contrary to section 42(2)(c) of the Financial Crimes Act.

The crackdown also extended to journalists, with prominent media figures being arrested or harassed for their coverage of government actions. Macmillan Mhone, a journalist with Nation Publications Limited, was arrested and detained last year over a story published by Malawi24 in August 2023.

Additionally, Isaac Salima, Times Group journalist, was detained by police and forced to delete pictures and videos of a fracas at the Southern Region Headquarters of the Directorate of Road Traffic and Safety Services.

The rising political tensions have cast a long shadow over the run-up to the September 2025 elections. Chakwera’s government and the ruling MCP have faced mounting criticism for suppressing opposition parties, cracking down on civil liberties, and stifling the freedoms of speech and assembly.

Many critics, both within Malawi and internationally, have condemned the escalating repression, warning that it threatens the country’s democratic processes and human rights.