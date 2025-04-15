Solomon Kamunda, a 48-year-old driver at Chikwawa District Council, has died after being shot by police while trying to escape from custody.

According to Edward Kabango, South East police publicist, Kamunda was arrested last Thursday in Chikwawa on suspicion of his involvement in a series of robberies across Blantyre and other districts, including Chikwawa.

After his arrest in Chikwawa, he was taken to Blantyre police for questioning. He was later returned to Chikwawa on Sunday for further investigations and additional arrests. While in Chikwawa, Kamunda attempted to flee from police officers, who shot him in response.

Kamunda was initially taken to Chikwawa Hospital before being referred to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital, where he ultimately succumbed to his injuries.

Kamunda who was driving a Land Cruiser with registration number MG518AP, hailed from Chikhambi village in the area of Traditional Authority Kasisi in Chikwawa district.