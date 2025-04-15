The fate of Patience Namadingo’s initiative to repair damaged vehicles for the Mangochi District Hospital remains uncertain, pending adherence to council regulations.

On Sunday, Namadingo announced on Facebook, “All these ambulances are dead in Mangochi? I have decided to go find a way to fix all. The people of Mangochi and surrounding areas seriously need the ambulances running tomorrow I leave for Mangochi. I will fix them all.”

After a failed meeting on Monday, Namadingo met with council officials on Tuesday, where he was advised to submit a formal proposal and follow established procedures.

Mangochi District Commissioner, Davie Chigwenembe stated that the council has nine damaged vehicles, with five already being repaired. The remaining four vehicles would be the focus of Namadingo’s proposal.

However, Chigwenembe noted that the decision to allow Namadingo to repair the vehicles would depend on the council’s rules and regulations.

The initiative has sparked a heated debate, with some advising Namadingo to abandon the project, citing potential politicking and bureaucratic hurdles. Others, however, back Namadingo’s efforts, saying his involvement could bring much-needed attention to the district’s healthcare challenges.