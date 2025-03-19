A peaceful protest in Lilongwe, organized by a group of concerned civil servants, was disrupted when a group of people carrying machetes appeared and began beating the demonstrators.

The chairperson of the group, Madalitso Banda, expressed shock and disappointment at the sudden turn of events. According to Banda, the protesters had gathered near the Area 18 National Memorial Tower when the machete-wielding group emerged from the forest and started attacking them.

“Some of my friends have been seriously injured, and some have even been beheaded,” Banda told local media. “We’re still trying to determine the exact number of people who were assaulted, as many of us had to flee for our safety.”

The protesters were seeking to express their dissatisfaction with the recent salary increase of K20 for every K100, which they deemed inadequate. However, their plans were foiled by the violent interruption, and they are now uncertain about how to proceed with raising their concerns to parliament.

This incident is not the first time that protests in Lilongwe have turned violent. Similar incidents have been reported in the past, with some attributing the violence to political thuggery. The police have been criticized for their inaction in preventing such violence, despite being present at the scene.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of protesters and the ability of citizens to exercise their right to peaceful assembly.