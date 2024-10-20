Former President Bakili Muluzi has refuted claims that he held meetings with local chiefs to discuss a potential alliance between the United Democratic Front (UDF) and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

According to media reports, Muluzi was said to have invited chiefs from the Machinga and Mangochi districts to his BCA residence to discuss the alliance.

However, Muluzi’s family spokesperson, Tailosi Bakili, dismissed these reports, clarifying that Muluzi has not participated in any political discussions with the chiefs.

He emphasized that Muluzi retired from active politics long ago and now focuses on spending time with his family, with no involvement in UDF affairs.

Reports indicate that MCP is in discussion with UDF for a possible alliance ahead of the 2025 Tripartite General Elections to be held in September.

Last week, three opposition parties namely the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), the United Transformation Movement (UTM) and the Alliance for Democracy (Aford) held a press conference in which they demanded the resignation of three senior officials from the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) but UDF was absent from the briefing, with several sources reporting that the former ruling party is bound to join MCP next year.