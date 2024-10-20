Hundreds of people yesterday gathered at Kumbali Country Lodge to watch the highly anticipated Kumbali Live Concert which was organised by Standard Bank in collaboration with Lawi.

The show was successful and one of the best-organised shows this year.

People were very excited about how the show was organised and also the performances by the artists.

The show which attracted a lot of people from Lilongwe and other districts was headlined by South African Afro-house musician, Simmy and other local artists like Lawi, Eli Njuchi, Praise Umali and George Kalukusha also performed at the show.

With a well-designed stage and clear sound, people at the concert had so much fun and went back to their homes with happy faces.

South African Afro-house star Simmy brought the house down with her captivating stage presence and hit songs like Emakhaya, Ubala, Umahlalela, Amazwe, and Kwalula.

Simmy gave out an amazing performance with more energy and vibes and people at the show sang along to her songs.

Standard Bank Plc increased the sponsorship from K30 million in 2023 to K40 million in 2024 and this is evident that the bank is very committed to promoting Malawian talent.